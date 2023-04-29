Itanagar Smart City project: IMC Mayor visits Vendor Market construction site

NAHARLAGUN- The IMC Mayor- Tamme Phassang paid a visit to the Vendor Market construction site under the Itanagar Smart City project located at the heart of the city in Ward –No.-17 on Saturday. The Mayor was accompanied by the Corporator- Kipa Takum and officials from IMC.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the progress of the construction work and to ensure that the building was being constructed according to the approved plans and specifications.

Upon arrival at the site, the Mayor immediately noticed some discrepancies in the construction work. He expressed his disappointment and resentment over the lack of adherence to the approved plans and specifications as per the DPR.

“After the site inspection, it has come to my knowledge through the site engineer of the project, that ongoing construction is not as per design and drawing of the final tender, design has been altered, so revivification for further planning is needed urgently’ stated Mayor.

The Mayor’s visit to the construction site was a wake-up call to the construction company and a reminder of the importance of adhering to approved plans and specifications. The Mayor’s concern and resentment over the work showed his commitment to ensuring the safety of the citizens of the city and the quality of construction work.