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Itanagar Schools Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Schools across the Itanagar Capital Complex organised programmes to mark 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram.”

Last Updated: 30/03/2026
1 minute read
Itanagar Schools Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram

ITANAGAR- Schools across the Itanagar Capital Complex observed the 150th anniversary of the national song “Vande Mataram” with a series of programmes aimed at highlighting its historical and cultural significance.

The observance was conducted in line with a nationwide initiative and followed an action plan approved by the National Implementation Committee. The programme was held under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, with supervision from district officials.

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At Government Secondary School in G-Sector, Naharlagun, students participated in the collective rendition of “Vande Mataram,” along with essay writing and extempore speech competitions. Similar events were organised at PM SHRI Government Higher Secondary School, Arunodaya, Itanagar, and Government Secondary School, Pachin, Naharlagun.

The activities were designed to engage students in reflecting on the role of the national song in India’s freedom movement and its continuing relevance in contemporary society.

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Officials stated that the commemoration aimed to honour the contributions of those involved in the country’s struggle for independence, while also fostering awareness among younger generations about India’s cultural heritage.

The programme saw active participation from students and teachers, with organisers noting that such initiatives contribute to educational engagement beyond the classroom and encourage a sense of historical awareness.

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Last Updated: 30/03/2026
1 minute read
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