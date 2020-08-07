Itanagar: SBI employees test positive for Covid-19, Main branch sealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Main branch of State Bank of India (SBI) located at Bank Tinali here has been sealed on Thursday after the four employees of the bank has been detected positive for Covid-19 informed the bank sources.

SBI Chief Manager, L B Thapa inform that on Thursday one staff was detected positive on being tested for Coronavirus (Covid 19) in Itanagar RK Mission Hospital and after that the Bank was closed for sanitization activities as per SoP as a safety measures.

There are around 24 staffs in the main branch here and all were tested today and out of which three more staffs were tested positive. The Chief Manager said.

The bank has been closed to follow the guidelines of the administration and health department SoP. The branch is being properly sanitized as per norms.

It will sanitized continuously for three days and hopeful after proper sanitization and also by our own staffs and naturally the branch would be able to open and resume its services on Monday. Chief Manager added.

He further appeal the customers to bear with the inconvenience caused due to closure of the Bank Branch for few days as a precautionary measures for sanitization purpose.