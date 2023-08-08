Itanagar: Rubaru Mr. India -National Universe Tachhang Phasang receives warm welcomes on his arrival

ITANAGAR- Tachang Phassang, the recently crowned Rubaru Mr. India – National Universe, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from his well-wishers, family members, Phassang clans, and relatives. The event marked a joyous occasion as Tachang prepared to represent India on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Tachang expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mr. Arunachal Organizing team, along with all his supporters, for their unwavering support. He shared that he was honored to be chosen as the representative for India in an upcoming international event scheduled to be held in Thailand.

Itanagar: IMC Mayor expresses concern over traffic congestion, irregular water supply, and frequent power cuts in the twin capital city

Responding to questions from reporters, the reigning Rubaru Mr. India – National Universe, Tachang Phassang, stressed the profound responsibility that comes with such prestigious titles. He emphasized that his role extends beyond the realm of modeling and pageantry and that he is committed to leveraging his platform to raise awareness about the drug menace in society.

He passionately urged young individuals to distance themselves from any form of anti-social activities and instead focus on their aspirations. Tachang’s message was one of positivity, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to contribute positively to society and make both their families and the state proud.

In addition to his commitment towards addressing societal issues, Tachang underscored his determination to showcase and promote the cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh and the country as a whole on the international stage. He vowed to utilize every available avenue to project Arunachal Pradesh and India in a positive light during the international event.

Mayor Tamme Phassang, a proud father and a prominent figure in the community, spoke to the media during the celebratory event held to honor his son, Tachang Phassang’s remarkable achievement as the Rubaru Mr. India – National Universe. Mayor Phassang took the opportunity to express his gratitude to all the attendees at the event, as well as the citizens of the state, for their overwhelming support.

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects various place to settle vendors

Mayor Phassang highlighted the significance of his son’s accomplishment, emphasizing that Tachang’s journey serves as an inspiring example for all aspiring individuals. He stressed that Tachang’s success story is a testament to the fact that with enthusiasm, hard work, and determination, anyone can overcome challenges and achieve their goals in life.

In his address to the media, Mayor Phassang encouraged the youth of the state to channel their energy into pursuing their dreams. He firmly believed that by embracing hard work, dedication, and a positive mindset, individuals can surmount any obstacles and realize their aspirations, no matter how ambitious they may seem.