Itanagar- Returnees in quarantine harassed by neighbours- Capital SP expressed concern

Itanagar- The SP Capital Tumme Amo expressed serious concern over reports of the returnees staying in home quarantine being harassed by the neighbours. “The police have received complaints of colony people harassing the returnees who have completed institutional quarantine and have been advised for home quarantine.

This is a very serious case and police will be forced to take appropriate action if the situation goes out of control,” he added. The SP also stated that police are also being harassed by the people.

“Yesterday police received a complaint saying someone had fled from the quarantine centre and reached home. But when police reached the scene, it was told that the person had tested negative, completed institutional quarantine and had come back home to continue the home quarantine as advised by the health department. People should cross check before spreading such rumour,” he added.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal unit president Dr Lobsang Tsetim speaking also appealed to the people to stop stigmatizing the Covid 19 patients and their family members. “The stigmatization will have a negative effect.

In times like this, people should rise above religion or race and extend support to each other,” he said. Further Dr Lobsang appealed to the people to follow the directives issued by the health department. He also urged those in home quarantine to strictly follow quarantine measures in the better interest of everyone.