Itanagar- “Rashtriya ekta diwas” celebrated across the state with several programmes

Itanagar- The “Rashtriya ekta diwas” celebrated across the state with several programmes of pledge taking for unity and integrity, social service, parade and sporting activities.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police took solemn pledge to serve towards the unity of the nation. A befitting parade was organised at PTC in presence of Director General of Police (DGP) R P Upadhyay and IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa and other directories.

Parade contingents consisted of 1 Platoon of ITBP, 1 Platoon of CRPF and 461 Recruit Constables. DGP AP administered pledge of Unity to all the participants.

Further, the pledge of Unity was administered in all other districts of the state including at SP Capital’s Office and CO Battalions.

While events like Run for Unity were organized at Ziro and Raga. Shramdaan was organised at most district and Battalion HQs.

The “Rashtriya ekta diwas” was also observed at several police station of the state with various programmes.

Since 2014, Government of India started observing National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) on 31st October to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Arunachal Pradesh Police pledges “re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.”

Social services programme was also held by various NGOs to remember the day in various parts of state as per information.