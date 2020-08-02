Itanagar: Random test for Covid-19 in Itanagar Capital region concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Altogether 1372 tests conducted on Sunday, 8 have tested positive for the Covid 19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Said Capital Complex DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.

Dr Perme while talking to press said health department have carried out massive testing during the lockdown period and has reached to all the 20 ward under the capital complex and other rural and urban area in the capital region.

The random test which was started on July 10 and till date the Rapid Response team led by a doctor and five others has did their works with dedication and sincerity with commitment to serve the society in the time of pandemic.

The works were also supervised by surveillance team and senior officers including the officers of health directorate and state government including law makers and several organization. He said.

“During the lockdown period the total number of tests carried out in ICR is 39449 out of which 810 tested positive and 557 patients have been discharged after fully recovering. Till now 253 active case remains,” Dr Perme

informed.

Further he said the health department has managed to break the chain of infection by conducting aggressive testing and isolating the infected people. “We have covered as much population as possible and broke the chain of infection. The maximum cases have been reported from IMC wards number 15, 16, 17 and 18. In these wards highest testing has been done,” said Dr Perme.

He also said based on the study conducted by the health department at Lekhi covid care centre, the maximum number of the people who tested positive for coronavirus were infected because of the failure to wear mask. “They also did not follow social distancing norms. Please learn from their mistake and wear mask and follow SOPs. Department or government alone cannot defeat Covid 19 without the cooperation of citizens,” DMO added.

He urged people living in the containment zone to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the district administration. The DMO also praised the role played by former councilors of IMC, MLA Techi Kaso, joint secretary health M Riba, EACs of Itanagar and Naharlagun, IMC, leaders of Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, health department team, students union, political parties, NGOs, Capital police etc in conducting the large scale testing.