Itanagar: Ramakrishna Mission Hospital will remain closed for a week

Itanagar: The Ramakrishna Mission Hospital at Itanagar including OPD and other hospital Indoor services will remain closed from 13/09/2020 to 20/09/2020 for Sanitizing and Covid-19 screening of Health Staff for Contact tracing, informed Swami Vishweshananda, Secretary of RKMH.

It must be noted that, 14 cases of covid-19 had been reported from RKMH on Friday, said a Healh department’s report.