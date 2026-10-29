Itanagar Rally Backs Siang Anti-Dam Movement, Demands Release of Detained Protesters

ITANAGAR- Opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) gained a show of solidarity in Itanagar on Thursday, as youth activists, student groups and representatives of indigenous organisations rallied in support of the Adi community and protesters in the Siang Valley.

The peaceful demonstration began at Akashdeep Complex and proceeded to Indira Gandhi Park under slogans including “One Arunachal. One People. One Voice” and “No PFR, No Dam.” Participants expressed concerns over the proposed hydropower project’s potential impact on ancestral land, livelihoods, cultural heritage and the environment.

The rally was organised by Youth for Change, the Cockroach Janta Party’s Arunachal unit, Indigenous of Siang, the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and allied groups. Organisers described the gathering as a collective expression of support for communities opposing the proposed mega dam.

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Protesters seek release of detainees, halt to surveys

The demonstrators demanded the immediate release of protesters detained during the ongoing anti-SUMP agitation and the withdrawal of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary personnel from areas affected by the proposed project in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts.

They also called for a halt to pre-feasibility report (PFR) surveys and greater transparency in the decision-making process, including meaningful consultation and free, prior and informed consent of local communities.

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Participants said their opposition centred on concerns about displacement, the loss of ancestral land, damage to traditional livelihoods and threats to indigenous identity. The Siang River, regarded as “Ane,” or mother, by the Adi community, was a central symbol of the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Takam Sonia expressed solidarity with residents of Upper Siang and others who could be affected by the project, highlighting concerns over its potential social and environmental consequences.

An anti-SUMP group leader said the movement was directed against mega dams perceived to threaten community existence, rather than against all dams in general.

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Protest follows unrest in Pasighat

The Itanagar rally comes amid heightened tensions in the Siang region following a 12-hour bandh on October 23 that turned violent in Pasighat, East Siang district. Reports from the incident included arson at an NHPC office and a police station, vehicles being set on fire, vandalism at politicians’ residences and clashes that left security personnel injured.

Authorities have arrested several people in connection with the unrest, while reports have also emerged that some detainees have gone on hunger strike. Additional security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force, have been deployed amid continuing tensions.

The violence has added to the challenges facing authorities as they attempt to address opposition to the proposed project while maintaining law and order.

Project raises questions over development and community consent

The SUMP, being pursued by NHPC, is a proposed hydropower and multipurpose project with an estimated capacity of around 11,000–12,500 MW. The project has been presented by the Central and state governments as strategically significant for hydropower generation, water security and flood moderation.

Its strategic context includes concerns over China’s plans for large-scale hydropower development on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, upstream of the Siang River.

However, opponents have raised concerns about the potential scale of the reservoir and its effects on villages, agricultural land, culturally significant sites and indigenous communities. Estimates cited by local groups suggest that around 27 villages and potentially 1–1.5 lakh people could be affected; these figures represent claims that require verification through detailed project studies and official assessments.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condemned the violence and reiterated that the project would move forward only with public consensus. He has also indicated that the government remains open to dialogue with stakeholders.

Opposing groups, however, have said that discussions cannot proceed until detained protesters are released and what they describe as excessive security deployment is withdrawn.

The Itanagar demonstration remained peaceful, according to the information provided, and highlighted the expansion of the SUMP debate beyond the directly affected valleys.

The continuing dispute reflects a broader challenge for policymakers: balancing strategic and developmental objectives with environmental concerns, indigenous rights, transparent decision-making and the meaningful participation of communities that may be affected by large infrastructure projects.