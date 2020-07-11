Itanagar: Rains, landslides continue, relief camps setup in ICR

Itanagar- An emergency meeting was Convened today in the chamber of the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) Komkar Dulom to discuss the current situation of the Capital Region due to incessant rains, landslides since the past few days.

Many schools in the Capital Region have been designated as temporary relief camp. As of now, Govt Higher Secondary School Kankernallah and Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth Itanagar have started functioning as relief camps.

Few other schools have also been kept in standby which are Govt Secondary School Chimpu, Govt Secondary School Arunodaya, Govt Upper Primary School Niti Vihar and Govt Secondary School Nirjuli.

For relief camps, EAC(DM) Lod Takkar and DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam have been assigned to look after Itanagar and EAC Naharlagun Likha Radh and CO Moyir Kato have been assigned to look after Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area under the overall supervision of DC cum Chairman(DDMA)

The DC further informed that District Administration has already started identifying people staying at vulnerable locations, landslide and flood prone areas etc and facilitating shifting of them to relief camps. Notice has also been served to vacate and to shift to Relief camps to avert any kind of disaster.

He also informed that basic relief materials would be provided by the District Administration at the relief camps.

The DC had earlier issued an order on 1st June last directing the residents/ people residing in vulnerable areas to vacate such vulnerable areas and to move to safer locations to avoid loss of lives and properties.

He stressed that we cannot save ourselves from Mother Nature’s fury, however we can avoid manmade disasters through various precautionary measures and appealed the denizens to refrain from building houses near the rivers, streams , low lying areas etc.

He has also appealed the denizens to remain alert as there is likelihood of heavy rains in the next two days as per the IMD warning

Further, the toll free no 1077, 878-7336331,9436415828

of District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) could be contacted in case of any emergency.

Among others, the ADM Talo Potom, EAC DM Lod Takkar, CO Moyir Kato, DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, DTO CWangsu , DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam attended the meeting.