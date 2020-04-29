Itanagar: Price Monitoring and Control Team seal shop selling pan masala

Itanagar- The Price Monitoring and Control Team on Wednesday sealed a shop at C-sector selling pana masal , and booked under Section 36 of Legal Metrology Act 2009.

The team led by CO Nikita Panggam and assisted by Officers of LMCA, Taba Tabin Assistant Controller, Inspectors Debia Tana and Taw Tassar during the inspection one shop of Mr. Vijay Kumar, M/S- Ghar Sanasar General Store C -Sector, Opposite NHM office, Naharlagun sealed as he was found keeping pan masala, cigarettes, etc for sale in his shop’s premise which was in violation of DM’s order no DC/ICC/DDMA -01/2020 dated 25th April 2020.

Moreover, there were also complaints of him selling them at exorbitant price to consumers taking undue advantage of COVID-19 lockdown. Hence he was booked under Section 36 of Legal Metrology Act 2009 in violation of rule 6 of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities ) Rules, 2011 by the Legal Metrology Officers, informed Tabin.

The team also inspected Trading premises at Gumto Check Gate area, Emchi, Amba and Doimukh area and advised the shopkeepers to sell the essential commodities at Govt approved rates & also directed them to sell Packaged commodities at MRP. The team also warned them to face drastic action if found violating such Acts & Rules or the Govt order.

The Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that District Administration had been regularly carrying out such checking drives in the Capital Region and the same would continue in the coming days too. He has further directed the business community to abide by such rules and regulations otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

The DC has also requested all business community to be helpful to distressed people while stressing that innocent public should not be overcharged by them at this crisis time.

The DC also stressed that there are many good businessmen who came forward and provided relief ration to all stranded persons but strict action will be taken against wicked businessmen who tries to take undue advantage of the situation.

And also since spitting in public place is an offence now hence sell of pan and gutka have been prohibited in the Itanagar Capital Region. The DC has appealed all public to cooperate in such effort to keep our cities clean and disease free. The DC further stressed that the public vigilante is required now and public should report to DA regarding such violations.