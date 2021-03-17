Itanagar: PM Modi calls CMs meeting in view of the resurgent of Covid-19 across the country

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein (on behalf of the Chief Minister) attended a virtual meeting of the Chief Ministers of all the States and Union Territories convened by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in view of the resurgent of Covid-19 across the country through a video conferencing today.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan besides Chief Ministers, Lt Governors of UTs, Health Ministers and Rajesh Bushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Wellfare, Govt of India.

While cautioning the State Govt to be alert and to take all precautionary measures, Prime Minister has called for efficient implementation of “Test, Track, Treat and Vaccinate” strategy to deal with the re-spike of the virus in some States of the country.

He has called to significantly increase testing in all districts particularly through RT-PCR Tests with a minimum of 70% coverage. He also urged to ensure tracing and isolation of all the close contacts and get them tested in 72 hours.

He also called upon the State Govts to identify clusters and focus on surveillance and stringent implementation of containment zone approach and also to undertake priority vaccination of identified groups in districts reporting higher cases.

He further called to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols like mask wearing, physical distancing and to maintain personal and societal hygiene. He further said to continue the greater vigilance and monitoring at highest levels for all potential events where crowds gather and to ensure clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths. Prime Minister also urged to increase the coverage of vaccination to the eligible citizens and to minimize vaccine wastage.

The COVID-19 status in Arunachal Pradesh as on 16th March is 16841 cases with remarkable recovery of 99.65% although 56 (0.33%) had died from COVID-19 infection. As on date there are only 2 active cases who are kept in isolation.

So far 410138 samples have been tested showing a positivity rate of 4.1% which is above recommended level of <2%. It is observed that the test by RT-PCR only 9.6% which is well below recommended below 70% by GoI. This is a concern and the government will help to revamp the testing by RT-PCR and TrueNat in order to ensure proper testing and tracking of cases.

In Arunachal the State has covered 14360 (60%)HCW during 1st phase and 1197 (5%) during the ongoing phaseII (as on 15th March 2021),FLWs from 11038 (24%) to 22222 beneficiaries (49%) in 15 days of phase-II. 2265 beneficiaries of age 45 to59 years with co-morbidity and 5697 beneficiaries of age above 60 years vaccinated with 1stdose. Vaccine wastage rate in the state is 7.21 in the 1st phase and there is no private hospital functioning as COVID vaccine centre (CVC) due to lack of cold chain facility which is very vital to keep the vaccine safe.

Among others, Rajeev Verma, I/c Chief Secretary, Sonam Chombey, Commissioner to Chief Minister, Mitali Namchoom, link Secy. Health & FW, C.R. Khampa, MD-NHM, Dr. Dimong Padung, NO-NHM cum State Immunization Officer and Dr. L. Jampa, State Surveillance Officer also attended the VC along with DCM.