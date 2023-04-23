Itanagar: OWA celebrates Children Sports Festival

ITANAGAR- Oju Welfare Association ( OWA ) celebrated 3 (Three) days “Children Sports Festival” at Oju Mission School, Pappu Nallah and OWA campus simultaneously under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The sports festival is approved by National Implementation Committee (NIC) and Ministry of Culture, which is to be celebrated during the month of April 2023, by Ministry of Women and Child Development, and felicitated by National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD).

The first day of the three days Children Sports Festival started off with formal inauguration and introductory note on Children Sports Festival celebration by Superintendent, CCI, OWA, which was followed by flagging off, of 100 meter race by the chief guest of the inaugural program, Shri. Techi Ayum, Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). Later which was followed by several other outdoor and indoor games, viz. High jump, Long Jump, Relay race, Marathon etc.

On the Second day of the Sports festival, games & sports such as football, volley ball, khokho, kabbaddi, badminton, ludo, chess, carom etc. were conducted.

On third day valedictory function of the three days sports festival was held. Wherein, Smti. Meenakshi Jha, faculty from NIPCCD, Guwahati graced the occasion as Chief Guest, who is also here to witness the Sports festival for children of CCI. And Adv. Techi Sello, General Secy, Hockey Arunachal Pradesh Unit and Member Arunachal Weigh lifting Association as special invitee.

Chief Guest, Special invitee, Legal –cum- Probation Officer (LPO) DCPU and Chairperson, OWA, gave away medals and certificates to the winners of the Sports festival.

Smti. Meenakshi Jha, on her speech gave insightful briefing on the purpose of celebrating “Children Sports Festival”. She further congratulated all the winners of the sports festival, and was also amazed by the amount of talent the children have displayed during the programmes. She also appreciated all the staffs of OWA for putting on all the efforts to shape the children and meticulously organizing the entire sports festival.

And special invitee of the programme Adv. Techi Sello, General Secy. Hockey Arunachal Pradesh Unit and Member Arunachal Weigh lifting Association, also spoke on the occasion and shared the importance of sports in our day to day life and the larger side of adopting games & sports as a career. He also advised the children not get involved in any form of intoxication, as it can ruin one’s entire life/career. He further appreciated the OWA, team led by Chairperson, Ratan Anya, for living up to the motto of the organization “Service to Humanity”.

The valedictory programme witnessed colorful dance performance, song, beat boxing and demonstration of Yoga by children of CCI. The programme ended with national anthem followed by group photograph.