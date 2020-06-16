Itanagar- Online meeting to review works done for Women and Child Development

Itanagar- While taking stock of the work being done by the various stakeholders under Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme of the Women and Child Development Department through an online meeting today hosted by Women and Child Development Department on 16th June, 2020, Mrs. Rosy Taba, Member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi advised all the stakeholders of Child Protection Services Scheme viz the State Child Protection Society (SCPS), the District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and ChildLine to be proactive during the pandemic and to reach out to all children in need of care and protection by all means.

All the stakeholders presented the report on work done by them during the Pandemic. As per the reports CCIs are regularly inspected by the DCPUs and CWCs, counseling of the children are done through counselors, awareness imparted on DOs and DONTs regarding COVID 19 contagion, basic amenities like masks, sanitizers, hand wash, etc are made available in the CCIs and outreach programmes are conducted by the Childline team. Contact details of District Child Protection Units have been shared with the local Police Stations for quick response in case of any emergency.

The meeting was attended by Mrs. T.P.Loyi, Director, Women and Child Development Department, Smti. Kago Asha Lod, Nodal Officer, Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme along with the team of State Child Protection Society, all the District Child Protection Officers, Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and ChildLine, Itanagar, Roing and Namsai.