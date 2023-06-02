ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: NSS Unit, DNGC Organizes Career Counseling and Certificate Distribution Programme

The event saw the participation of 160 senior NSS volunteers from all 14 departments of DNGC......

Last Updated: June 2, 2023
Itanagar: NSS Unit, DNGC Organizes Career Counseling and Certificate Distribution Programme

ITANAGAR-    The NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagr on 2nd June 2023 successfully organised a career counselling and certificate distribution programme. The event saw the participation of 160 senior NSS volunteers from all 14 departments of DNGC, who were recognised and awarded NSS certificates for their outstanding commitment and dedication.

The programme which was held under the esteemed presence of Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal of Dera Natung Government College, was a momentous occasion for the volunteers. Dr. Khan congratulated the volunteers for their three years of invaluable service as NSS volunteers, highlighting the positive impact they have made in their communities.

During his address, Dr. Khan focused on the importance of career development and provided guidance on various avenues available to the volunteers. He shed light on prestigious entrance exams like RGUCET and other competitive examinations that can open doors to promising career paths. Additionally, he stressed the need for responsible use of social media and the avoidance of other distractions that could hinder their progress.

The NSS Programme Officers and Assistant Professors Botem Moyong and Phuntso Gombu and other esteemed faculty members of DNGC also graced the event, offering their support and encouragement to the NSS volunteers. Their presence underscored the college’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who actively contribute to society.

The career counseling-cum-certificate distribution programme served as a platform for NSS volunteers to reflect on their achievements and chart their future paths. It was an opportunity for them to gain valuable insights and guidance, further strengthening their resolve to make a positive impact in their chosen fields, informed Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Botem Moyong, one of the NSS  programme Officers.

Assistant Professor (Chemistry) Phuntso Gombu, one of the NSS Programme Officers informed that the NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of young individuals and fostering their personal growth. Through initiatives like the career counseling programme, the college aims to empower its students to become responsible citizens and catalysts for change.

As the volunteers leave their NSS journey behind, armed with newfound knowledge and skills, they are poised to make significant contributions to society. Their dedication and commitment will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy and inspire others to follow in their footsteps, expressed Dr. Khan.

Itanagar: APSBSAP district level consultation held

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Participates in Tree Plantation event at Itafort

Itanagar Smart City project: IMC Mayor visits Vendor Market construction site

Bishweswar Tudu lauded Team Arunachal for successfully implementing CSS

Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state's developmental activities

Itanagar: Corporators to work more in maintaining the cleanliness of the city- IMC Mayor

Itanagar: Seminar on 'Working of Mahila Thana- Working efficiency and effectiveness'

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 16th Nyishi Day celebration in Itanagar

Arunachal: Social Justice Day observed at Himalayan University

