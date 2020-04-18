Itanagar: Non APSTs donate ration to needy people during lockdown

Itanagar

The non-APSTs business community of capital complex have joined the fellow brethrens in donating to CMRF, PM Cares and distributing ration to the poor and needy people.

While talking to Media, one of the businessman said they are doing their part to support the govt in the battle against COVID 19. “In this difficult time we are with state govt and people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Whatever is possible from our side, we are doing, But we don’t want any kind of publicity and therefore keep away from it,” the businessman shared.

He also said various Mandir committees of capital complex have also donated fund to CMRF and PM Cares. “We have identified various families in Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli who need urgent help.

Accordingly since the lockdown started we have been trying our best to reach as much families as possible to provide them basic ration items from our side,” the businessman added.

Meanwhile one former student leader and social worker Gyamar Tazz distributed ration items to 106 families of the Narba colony, (ESS Sector)in Itanagar.

The general secretary of Narba colony welfare committee Sanjay Tajo while informing this said many poor families living in the colony have benefited from it. He also appealed to others to come out and extend help to needy people in this time of crisis.