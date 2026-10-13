Itanagar: NH-415 Package-B Delay Sparks Public Rally, PRAC Seeks Deadline

ITANAGAR: The Public Right Action Committee organised a peaceful public rally to highlight concerns over the condition of National Highway 415 (NH-415), particularly Package-B, covering the Papu Nallah–Nirjuli stretch in Capital twin city Itanagar and Naharlagun.

The rally drew attention to the difficulties faced by commuters due to the condition of the road and called on the authorities to take urgent steps to improve road quality, ensure proper maintenance and complete the pending work within a specified timeframe.

Protesters raised slogans such as “Gaddha Hatao, Sadak Banao” and “Chahiye, Chahiye — Achchha Road Chahiye,” demanding better roads and accountability from the authorities responsible for the project.

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The committee also submitted a memorandum to the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, highlighting concerns over the deteriorating condition of NH-415, including the Bage Tinali–Doimukh stretch. According to PRAC, commuters, students, patients and business owners have been facing difficulties because of the prolonged construction delays and inadequate maintenance.

PRAC seeks written assurance on Package-B

A key demand of the committee is a written commitment from the state government specifying ” when the remaining work on Package-B will be completed. PRAC has called for a firm deadline supported by a transparent monitoring mechanism to track progress and ensure accountability.

Talking to the media, the protesters also recalled the Chief Minister’s reported intervention over Package-A and called on him to step in again to ensure that the remaining highway work receives adequate attention.

The committee has demanded a similar commitment for Package-B, arguing that a clearly defined timeline is necessary to prevent further delays.

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Immediate pothole repairs and road maintenance demanded

Highlighting road safety concerns, PRAC called for the immediate filling of potholes, removal of construction debris, repair of damaged road sections and improvement of drainage facilities while permanent construction remains incomplete.

The committee has proposed a time-bound public grievance-redressal mechanism under which complaints should be promptly acknowledged and inspected, with necessary action initiated within three hours wherever feasible.

This demand is intended to ensure a quicker response to road damage and reduce the risks and inconvenience faced by motorists and other road users. The proposed three-hour timeline is a demand made by the committee and not a confirmed government-mandated standard.

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Footpaths and pedestrian safety

PRAC has also called for mandatory footpaths along the highway, raising concerns that students, elderly citizens and other pedestrians are being forced to walk on the main carriageway.

The committee said dedicated pedestrian facilities are necessary to reduce exposure to moving traffic and improve safety along the busy stretch.

It has urged the authorities to treat pedestrian infrastructure as an essential component of highway improvement rather than focusing exclusively on the motorable road surface.

Restrictions on gatherings and better parking management

The memorandum also addresses traffic congestion caused by public activities and roadside parking.

PRAC has sought restrictions on festivals, political programmes and other public gatherings along the highway, particularly on the Bage Tinali–Doimukh stretch, arguing that such activities can further obstruct traffic movement.

The committee has additionally demanded designated parking facilities for commercial establishments so that vehicles do not occupy highway space and impede the movement of other road users.

The demands point to the need for coordinated traffic management alongside the completion and maintenance of the highway.

PRAC says agitation is about accountability

PRAC legal adviser Techi Rana said the agitation was not intended to confront the government but to demand accountability and practical solutions to problems affecting the public.

The committee has urged the PWD to respond with a concrete action plan, clear deadlines and immediate steps to improve road conditions until permanent construction is completed.

The demands cover both the long-term completion of Package-B and short-term measures, including pothole repairs, drainage improvements, pedestrian facilities and traffic management.

For commuters who regularly use the Papu Nallah–Nirjuli and Bage Tin Ali–Doimukh stretches, the central issue remains when the highway work will be completed and what steps will be taken to improve safety in the interim.

The response of the state government and the PWD, including whether they provide a written deadline and a monitoring mechanism, will be important in determining the next course of action.