Itanagar- Ngandam appeal Dr. Harsh Vardhan to give priority to Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar- The Minster for Science & Technology and RWD Honchun Ngandam today requested the Union minister for Science & technology, Earth Science and Health & Family welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan to take care of the land of rising sun (Arunachal Pradesh) in particular and North East region in general for development of scientific knowledge and science intervention.

Addressing the webinar today convened by Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New Delhi attended by dignitaries from Niti Ayog, Department of science & Technology and representative from various state and union territory.

Nangdam who has been allotted the Science & technology department recently a week ago said that Arunachal is the land of rising sun and accordingly it should be given a special case being its strategically located with bordering three country and it need special care and attention by the central government. He said.

Our state is in developing stage and it need support from all respective department and accordingly there is need of scientific intervention in all department so that we can learn more to make the schemes more effective way and accordingly the economy of the state also grow simultaneously. He said.

“I have briefed the Union Minster about the activities of department of sconce & technology and Arunachal Pradesh state council for science & Technology (APSCS&T) and awareness programme undertake by the department in various schools and other”. He said.

He said that APSCS&T is having a dialogue with National Institute of Advance industrial science & technology, Japan for collaboration in research and development.

The Bo-resource centre under construction at Kimin in Papum Pare district is at the verge of completion and it may start functioning soon and the funds has been provided by the minister earlier and hope that it may continue for some more important scientific intervention project for Arunachal Pradesh. Ngandam said.

I will visit the DBT Project at Kimin and science centre, and the office soon and discussed all issue and requirement of the department which may be end through state government to Government of India for consideration, approval and sanction. Minster added.

He said that the union minister for Science Technology, Earth Sciences, Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan has called on the states to join the exercise of building an evidence-driven, inclusive national Science, Technology and Innovation policy STIP 2020, that would percolate to the grassroot level. The STIP-2020,which is being formulated at present.

I have urge upon the centre to make an equal partner and should share ownership and responsibility not only in formulation of this policy but also in implementing them with later and spirit. He said.

Ngandam further said that we are sending herewith few of our proposal and requirement of the department through email and hardcopy will be send and may visit the centre if required.

I shall always look forward that we as a team members can give some different than earlier government and ministers for the development of science and intervention of technology in day to day activities and all round development of state..

Meghalaya Chief Minister K.Sangma, Utter Pradesh Dy CM Dinesh Sharma, Manipur Dy CM U Joykumar Singh, ministers from. various states and union territory, additional chief secretary, principal secretary education, Director Education and science and technology member secretary state council for Science and technology.

Arunachal Pradesh joined with. Minister Science & Technology Honchun Ngandam, , Chairman Bamang Mangha, Director cum Member Secretary C D Mungyak, Jt. Director Dr. DJ Mahanta, OSD Neelam Tath were prese