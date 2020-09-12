Itanagar: Neni Hyundai under containment after 45 persons test positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Capital Administration has declared Neni Hyundai Show room / workshop. Commercial buiding situated at Lekhi village on NH-415 under containment for 14 days, said an order issued by Komkar Dulom, DC Itanagar Capital Region on Sep 12.

It must be noted that 45 persons tested positive for Covid-19 from Neni Hyundai situated at Lekhi, said Capital DMO Dr Mandip Perme, in his advise to the DC ICR.

Meanwhile the order said that “Neni Hyundai Show room / workshop / Commercial establishment is hereby contained immediately and the inmates shall not moved out from the said building/ commercial establishment for a period of 14 days ( 12 to 25 September ) with immediate effect “.

Any unauthorized entry and exit into the said campus without prior approval is barred for a period of 14 ( fourteen ) days or till the area is declared “safe” by the health department.

The order instructed the DMO shall carryout testing of all the inmates at the earliest and instruct the period of quarantine etc and other follow up action to be taken.

The sanitization of the commercial building shall be carried out as and when required by the team formed for the purpose by the Admin/ICR .