Itanagar: NE Literary festival concludes

ITANAGAR- The North East Literary Festival organized by the department of IPR in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society successfully concluded here today with a positive note to spearhead the literary movement in every aspects of the society of this tribal state.

Speaking at the Poetry Recitation session, the last event of the two days festival, Advisor to Minister IPR & Printing and Patron of NELF Laisam Simai exhorted one and all present to keep alive their writing spirit and carry on their talents for prosperity.

Expressing his gratitude to the DIPR and AP Literary Society for working towards promoting literature in the state through organizing such literary festivals thereby providing a platform to the upcoming writers and poets to express themselves and improve their skills, he hoped that such programmes would get better with more participation in days to come.

Simai further appreciated the untiring efforts taken up by the literary pioneers of the state – Sahitya Academy Awardee Y D Thongchi and Padmashri Mamang Dai towards growth of literature in the state.

On the occasion he also recited three of his poems written by him fifteen years back – “My Adorable Darling”, “Shadow” and “Best Time” to the thunderous applauses of the audience.

Later, while summing up the Poetry recitation session as Moderator, Padmashri Mamang Dai said that writers fulfill social needs through their writings and called upon the young budding writers and poets to stay connected with their quest for writing, adding, ‘writing defines one’s identity’.

In his closing remark, APLS President Y D Thongchi thanked the state government for encouraging such literary activities where in many young emerging talents got the opportunity to express themselves and got a scope to improve their skill in writing. Giving a brief highlight of the NE Lit fest, which was initially planned to be held at Ziro with an objective to reach out to more participants, Thongchi informed that this year the event focused more on local writers and poets for promoting local indigenous literatures.

He informed that the literary festivals organized earlier were well appreciated outside the state and hoped that Arunachal literature would grow tremendously leaving behind other tribal literatures of the North East. While appreciating the young talents, the Sahitya Academy Awardee called for writing poems in one’s own local dialect as emphasized by the Sahitya Academy to promote indigenous dialects in Adivasi Sammelans organized from time to time. ‘This would save the local dialects from extinction besides contributing towards the society’, he added.

The Day 2 of the NE Lit Fest saw brain storming sessions including presentation of papers and discussion on Socio-cultural aspects of the state. The session moderated by Lisa Lomdak, Assistant Prof, RGU, where in the panelists namely – Dr Hage Tabyo, retired Director FW and representing CBO from Ziro talked about his book ‘Patang’ written on economic aspects of the Apatani society, their way of cultivation etc.

Deputy Director IPR Gijum Tali through his articles called upon the younger generations to nurture the relationship, bonding and the hardship that life and nature offer, while Hage Pilya, Director Gazetters read out a chapter on ‘Itanagar’ from his book ‘Ranth Pike’ where in he elaborated on various aspects of the capital city and Yater Nyokir, a research scholar at RGU in her presentation spoke on socio-cultural ethos of the tribal society through fictional writings.

The short story reading session with Moderator Chatung Lowang, Asst Professor WRGC, Deomali saw story presentations by Ajanta, Jahnvni Gogoi, Karlina Riba, Jon Pebi Tato, Morjum Loyi and Dr Jamuna Bini, while the Poetry Recitation session with Mamang Dai as Moderator was well participated by many participants with their poems. They included – Gangkhu Sumnyan, Likha Caral, Tolum Chumchum, Alenso Chai, Kolpi Dai, Rebom Belo, Mikri Riba, Biki Yader, Millo Ankha, Anguna Moyong, Er. Lardik Kare, Shilpi, Rasmi Kulsi and Ajay Kr Kulsi who came here to participate in NE lit fest all the way from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The two days event ended with the special screening of the Movie “In the Land of Poison Woman” based on a novel written by Sahitya Academy Awardee Y D Thongchi.