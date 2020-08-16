Itanagar: Music video ‘Roshni’ released for awareness on Covid pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A Hindi song composed by J B Nabam, with the objective to send across a message that although Covid-19 pandemic has almost put our life out of track , it can still come back on track with our positive attitude and by being united in fighting it together.

JB Nabam a renowned singer of state inform that “I firmly believe that very dark cloud has a silver lining. We are in darkness now but we’ll soon see the light’..

The song has been written by Boke Bagra and produced by Jeegam Production & J D Vision. The music video was released on 74th Independence Day to give a positive message to the society at IG Park for a positive thought