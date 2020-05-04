Itanagar- More than 2700 migrant labourers left state capital within 2 days 

Itanagar- During last two days more than 2700 migrant Labourers has left state capital after relaxation in lockdown in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Said Capital SP Tumme Amo.

Most of these laborers were from nearby districts of Assam and become jobless after imposition of nationwide lockdown. Few of them had taken shelter in relief camps and were wiling to go back to their hometown.

After their willingness the matter was informed to the counterpart in Assam government and later they were handed over to the Assam police and administration at Banderdewa and Hollongi checkgates.

The labourers were escorted with security so that they do not get any problem during their exit at both checkgates and properly handed over to the authority concerned. Amo said.

All Migrant Labourers and their employers are requested to contact or report to the nearest Police Stations if they are willing to move out from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. SDPO Itanagar & Naharlagun will coordinate. They can call us on these number , SDPO Itanagar – 9436208679, SDPO Naharlagun– 9436271941

Those people from outside Arunachal (excluding Assam) who are stranded here & want to return to their home states are requested to fill in the details for the destination states to do proper planning for the same as given in the links :-

http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/scr/register/strandedinarunachal.php.

However, it is to inform that hundreds of workers has also left the capital complex without informing the local administration and capital police.

