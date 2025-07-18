Itanagar: Mayor Tamme Phassang Announces Salary Enhancement for IMC Ground Staff

ITANAGAR- In a landmark move aimed at improving the welfare and dignity of its sanitation workforce, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has unanimously passed a resolution to enhance the salaries of its 204 ground staff. The special session, held at the IMC office, was presided over by Mayor Tamme Phassang and attended by all Corporators and senior officials of the Corporation.

Speaking to media after the session, Mayor Phassang lauded the tireless efforts of the ground staff, calling them the “backbone of the Corporation.”

“They are the real heroes working silently while we sleep, ensuring our streets remain clean. Their contribution deserves respect, and that respect must begin with fair pay,” he said.

The Mayor emphasized the need to bring salary parity between IMC’s ground-level workers and employees of similar grades in other government departments. He revealed that Urban Local Bodies Minister Shri Balo Raja has extended his full support to the resolution and recognized the legitimacy of the demand.

“We are confident that with administrative support from the Secretary, Commissioner, and ULB Department, this resolution will be implemented soon,” added Mayor Phassang.

During the same session, Mayor Phassang also addressed the ongoing Swachh Survekshan efforts and appealed to the citizens of Itanagar to actively participate in the mission to keep the city clean.

“If we want to match the cleanliness of cities like Indore, we must inculcate a culture of Jan Bhagidari (public participation). The IMC alone cannot bring transformation – people must support us by segregating waste, avoiding littering, and respecting municipal guidelines,” he stressed.

The IMC has rolled out awareness drives in schools, markets, and residential areas to boost public cooperation in the city’s cleanliness ranking.

This dual focus on worker welfare and citizen participation reflects a growing shift towards inclusive and accountable urban governance in the state capital.