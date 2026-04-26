Itanagar Marks World IP Day with Student Event

ITANAGAR— The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology observed World Intellectual Property Day 2026 on Saturday with a programme focused on the theme “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!”, bringing together students, academicians and resource persons to discuss the role of intellectual property in innovation and development.

The event was organised by the Patent Information Centre under APSCS&T in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College through its IPR Cell. Around 50 students from different departments participated.

The programme began with the felicitation of resource persons and delegates. In his welcome address, Tenzin Sherap, Scientist-C at APSCS&T, encouraged students to translate ideas into practical innovations. C. D. Mungyak, Director-cum-Member Secretary of APSCS&T, in his opening remarks, described intellectual property rights (IPR) as central to the modern innovation ecosystem and emphasised their relevance for entrepreneurs and sportspersons in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Dr. Topi Basar, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Rajiv Gandhi University, delivered a session outlining the fundamentals of IPR, including patents, copyrights, trademarks and geographical indications. She also discussed legal frameworks at national and international levels and highlighted the importance of protecting traditional knowledge systems.

Professor Sandeep Singh of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology spoke on the intersection of innovation, startups and intellectual property. He emphasised the commercial value of patents and designs, and discussed legal provisions and case studies related to patent law.

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Guest of Honour Banu Otem Daio, Principal Incharge and Training and Placement Officer at the polytechnic college, urged students to identify societal needs and secure their innovations through appropriate IPR mechanisms. Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, highlighted industrial opportunities in the state and encouraged youth to harness innovation for economic growth.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Rinchin W. Mosobi. Organisers said the event aimed to strengthen awareness of intellectual property rights as a tool for innovation, protection of traditional knowledge and promotion of entrepreneurship.