Itanagar: Laborers entry in to capital complex suspended for more two weeks

Itanagar : In view of increasing Covid-19 cases, Capital administration on Monday has suspended labourers entry in to Itanagar Capital Complex for more two weeks.

“ In a order issued by Komkar Dulom, , it was mentioned that ” the entry of labourer from outside State into Itanagar Capital Region was temporarily suspended for a period of 2 (two) weeks, w.e.f 18/09/2020 to 29/09/2020 in view of sudden spurt of COVID-19 positive cases, as recommended by District Medical team of Capital Complex.

In view of rapid increase of COVID-19 positive cases and in the interest of public health and safety the capital administration has extended the suspension of entry of labourers from outside State into Itanagar Capital Region for another period of 2 (two) weeks w.e.f 30/09/2020 to 13/10/2020. However the labourers of Central/State Govt projects and for special and emergent projects shall continue to be exempted. DC further added.

DC further appeal the denizens to understand the Covid pandemic and obey the new SoP issued by government of India and health department.

The time has come and we should not neglect the advisory of the medical department and use facemask all the time when one is out of their house for any purpose, maintain social distancing, and sue of hand sanitizers is must.