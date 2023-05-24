Itanagar: Intense Battles and Stellar Performances Mark the Itanagar Dree Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament 2023

ITANAGAR- The Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2023 successfully concluded the thrilling three-day Itanagar Dree Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament 2023, showcasing the extraordinary skills of the community’s finest talents on 22 May last. The tournament witnessed fierce competition among top athletes, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

In the enthralling final matches of the Table Tennis championship held yesterday, more than 20 teams and 75 matches showcased remarkable displays of agility and precision. The Badminton championship, on the other hand, witnessed over 50 teams battling it out in 98 matches across eight categories over the course of three days.

The Closing & Prize Distribution Ceremony was graced by esteemed senior citizens, Mr. Michi Kani, Deputy Director (IPR) (Rtd), and Mr. Tage Tado, Former Director (Transport) to do the honours to give away the prizes.

Tado acknowledged the contributions of Dree Ground Management Committee, Papu Nallah for bringing up such good infrastructures. Tado also thanked CCDFC for being inclusive for including programmes from children to Senior Citizens.

Kani addressing to the gathering encouraged to balance sports and career and he implored and said that time has changed and one can carry forward sports as a career to glorify our state and nation.

The winners are-

Open Men’s Single: Winner- Mom Nitin, Runner-up – Koj Tajang

Open Women’s Singles: Winner- Khoda Punya, Runner up- Michi Yamung

Veteran Men’s Singles: Winner- Michi Buker, Runner up- Mudo Ado

Super Veteran Men’s Singles: Winner- Dr. Subu Habung, Runner up- Bamin Grayu

Open Men’s Double: Winner- Duyu Tubing & Mom Nitin, Runners up- Hage Guro & Millo Tara

Super Veteran Men’s Doubles: Winner- Dr. Subu Habung & Hibu Dante, Runners up- Bamin Koyang & Habung Tapa

Veteran Men’s Doubls: Winner- Michi Buker & Tailyang Tatung, Runners up- Dr. Hage Tadii & Mihin Tapin

Open Mixed Doubles: Winner- Khoda Punya & Mom Nitin, Runners up- Michi Yamung & Millo Tara

Speaking to reporters, Chairman of CCDFC 2023, Dani Sulu, highlighted the significance of inviting senior citizens as Special Invitees, emphasising the committee’s commitment to honouring the elders and promoting inclusivity by providing equal chance and opportunity to every age and section of Tanw society.

General Secretary Hano Taka expressed contentment of overwhelming response by the participants from all corners of the state addressing to the media. Takka also extended his gratitude to the participants and invited everyone to partake in the upcoming events and competitions of CCDFC 2023, which will span over two months.

Games and Sports Secretary of CCDFC 2023, Ngilyang Lailyang Richo, shared that the next exciting events on the calendar were Volleyball and Archery Competition scheduled for 27-28 May 2023 at Dree Ground Papu Nallah, followed by a thrilling Marathon race.

The meticulously planned and executed tournament was spearheaded by the Games & Sports Department of CCDFC 2023, led by Ngilyang Lailyang Richo, with invaluable assistance from Assistant Secretaries Tasso Kobing, Hage Laji, and Nani Ankha.

The Championship received the expert guidance of renowned Badminton player of Arunachal Pradesh Mudo Ado, who served as the Chief Referee. Ado was supported by the Apatani Badminton Association of Ziro, led by Khoda Yubbey as the President and Tage Pugang as the General Secretary.

The Itanagar Dree Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament 2023 enthralled sports enthusiasts and showcased the immense talent present in the region.

The Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2023 aims to continue promoting and organising such exciting events that foster a spirit of sportsmanship and unity among the participants and spectators alike.