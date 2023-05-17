Itanagar: IMC’s office building at Chimpu is ready to serve people

ITANAGAR, May 17– In a significant development for the city’s administration and after many years of its establishment the permanent office building of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at Chimpu, Itanagar is ready to serve people.

Elaborating on the multi-storey office, Mayor Tamme Phassang stated with the completion of the IMC’s permanent office, citizens can now benefit from a more accessible and streamlined municipal administration. The spacious and modern facility has been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of the community, offering a range of services and resources to support residents, businesses, and organizations alike.

Phassang expressed her excitement, stating, “The establishment of the IMC’s permanent office is a significant milestone for our city. It reflects our commitment to fostering efficient and effective public service, ensuring that the needs of our citizens are met promptly and with the utmost professionalism.”

Our sincere thanks go to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein and Minister ULB Kamlung Mossang for their generous support, stated Mayor while informing that the new office is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister within the next few days.

Mayor Phassang further highlighted the positive implications of the permanent office for fostering community engagement and inclusivity. “By providing a dedicated space for citizen interaction, we aim to foster a sense of ownership and collaboration among our residents,” she stated. “The IMC is committed to transparent governance and meaningful public participation, and this new establishment will further strengthen those principles’ added Phassang.