Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC organises Social service from Papunalah to Chimpu

Corporators of various wards, Officials of IMC and others attended the cleanliness drive along with their men & machinery.

January 22, 2022
Itanagar: IMC organises Social service from Papunalah to Chimpu
ITANAGAR- To Commemorate the 50th years Golden Jubilee Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,  Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) organized  Mass Social service along the National Highway-415 from Papunalah to Chimpu here today.

Corporators of various wards, Officials of IMC and others attended the cleanliness drive along with their men & machinery.

Speaking to the reporters, Mayor IMC- Tame Phassang informed that, the Mass Social service is being conducted as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh.

 Though cleanliness drive is a regular process of the IMC, but with these activities, we want to send a message to the denizens that, we want to make the state Clean, Green and Drug-free Society. ‘It will only be possible to keep the city clean if the equal support would be conferred by each and every denizen of the city ‘ appealed Mayor Tame Phassang.

He also informed that, as part of a month-long celebration of the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh different kinds of activities would be conducted by the IMC to create awareness amongst the denizens.

January 22, 2022
