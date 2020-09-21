ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC office close for 3 days after detection of Covid-19 case

September 21, 2020
Itanagar:   The office of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ) will remain close for next three days after  detection of a Covid-19 case in the Commissioner’s office.

The IMC office will remain close for Three days from 22 Sep to 24th Sep, 2020,  informed Cheechung Chukhu, Commissioner, IMC in a official notification.

The notice further said that ” All the officers/ officials and staff working in IMC  are directed to undergo for Covid-19 test at the earliest.

