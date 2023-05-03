Itanagar: IMC Mayor Participates in Tree Plantation event at Itafort

ITANAGAR- Tamme Phassang, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ) participated in the “Tree Plantation event at Itafort organized by ‘One Arunachal’ NGO in collaboration with Mr. Arunachal event Organizers here on Wednesday.

I appreciate the organiser of today’s event for taking this noble initiative to plant saplings that too in historical places like Itafort. Besides an archaeological site, this place is the identity of the state capital so must ensure that we should keep the place clean and green, and planting of saplings will add more freshness to the site.

Also Read- Itanagar Smart City project: IMC Mayor visits Vendor Market construction site

Stating that, Mayor added ‘Though IMC is on a mission for clean and green Itanagar, but it’s the people who play the important role. He reiterated that IMC alone cannot do the change but equal responsibility is needed from the denizens. If we start to keep our own location, then automatically our surroundings will be clean & hygienic added, Phassang.

Also Read- Corporators to work more in maintaining the cleanliness of the city- IMC Mayor

Meanwhile, he also appreciated the Mr. Arunachal team for participating in the event with the motive to send a message to the people about clean and green Itanagar. Further, Mayor urged the denizens to support the event without any biasness and encourage every contestant equally.

Among others, DC Capital- Talo Potom, CEO-Itanagar Smart City Dahey Sangno also attended the event.