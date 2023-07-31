Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects various place to settle vendors

ITANAGAR- IMC mayor Tamme phassang alongwith IMC officials, police and administration inspected various locations where those venders can relocate who are affected due to construction of national highway.

In response to a representation from the All Arunachal Pradesh Hawkers & Street Vendors Federation (APHSVF) regarding the displacement of street vendors due to ongoing highway construction works, a joint inspection was carried out by the Mayor and officials from the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), concerned Corporators, and representatives from the TRIHMS, Police and Administration to identify appropriate locations for the relocation of the affected street vendors.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tame Phassang stated that a team of IMC officials, police, and administration conducted a joint inspection of various potential relocation sites today. The aim of this inspection was to find appropriate areas where the affected street vendors could continue their businesses and sustain their livelihoods.

Mayor Phassang emphasized that while there are rights for the vendors laid down in the Act, there are also responsibilities that must be adhered to. He highlighted that Itanagar and Naharlagun fall under the capital jurisdiction, and it is the duty of everyone to maintain discipline in all aspects.

With existing issues such as traffic congestion, parking problems, and other infrastructural challenges, the authorities need to find amicable solutions that benefit both the vendors and the state’s infrastructure.

He further stated that Itanagar and Naharlagun represent the face of the capital, and every individual has equal rights as well as responsibilities for maintaining cleanliness, peace and tranquility.

To address the situation, Mayor Phassang affirmed that the IMC will soon hold discussions with Itanagar Smart City officials and the Chief Secretary to identify suitable locations for designated vending zones. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the relocation process is well-planned and avoids any disorderly arrangements.

Mayor Phassang stressed the importance of having a visionary perspective to effectively handle the issue and create a win-win situation for all stakeholders involved. The IMC is committed to working towards a solution that provides adequate space for street vendors while maintaining the harmony of the city’s infrastructure.

During the inspection, the team inspected potential sites like Old Assembly Roads, Naharlagun, Situated between Old Assembly and Stadium, Front Side of Flex Printing near Rajhans Hotel, Barapani Naharlagun, located outside the radius of NH-415, In Front of Mamkee Publisher, C-Sector, Naharlagun, near Forest Nursery, Pappu Nallah and remaining Land from the Proposed Multiple Car Parking Place, Opposite Takar Complex.