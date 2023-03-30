Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects under-construction ‘Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- IMC Mayor –Tamme Phassang along with Comissioner-IMC, Engineers inspected the under-construction ‘Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun and directed the officials, Contractors to complete the project as per guidelines.

Speaking to the media, Mayor informed that the project was sanctioned under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0 with the project cost of Rs 36 Crore in the year 2018 . The STP will be helpful in treating the wastewater coming out from the sewages of the Naharlagun area once it is completed.

Also Read- Youths clean Yagamso river to commemorate World Forest Day

He also divulged that the STP is also important, as National Green Tribunal has its eye on the project and already imposed penalties to the IMC for the absence of this plant.

In 2018 the Itanagar Municipal Corporation’ was not established, however, it is our duty to maintain the DPR and complete the project as per the agreement, he added while asserting that, during his tenure as Mayor, not a single penny was released against the project. Whatever funds were released earlier it was from the official end. Funds against the said project are available with IMC and it will be released as per the agreement only against the completed work, stated Mayor.

He also informed that a Committee comprising Corporators led by Kipa Takum along with Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang and Tadar Hanghi has been formed to supervise the project so that the plant would be completed as soon as possible without compromising its quality.

Also Read- Itanagar NGOs Clean-up Yagamso river

Earlier, Executive Engineer-IMC (P-I) Yumlam Take expressed resentment over the delay of the project. The amount of funds released earlier by the IMC does not resemble the groundwork. We have been issuing show cause notices to the contractor for expedite the work , added EE Take.

Meanwhile, Contractor Khyoda Raja assured to expedite the work and to maintain the quality. The civil works are almost completed, there are some technical works that need to be done by the concerned Company only, he added.

Among others, Commissioner IMC- Likha Teji, Corporators Kipa Takum , Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang, and Tadar Hanghi along with other officials of the IMC also accompanied the Mayor in the inspection.