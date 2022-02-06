Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects ongoing construction of SWM Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- In a motive to keep a vigil on quality and speedy construction of Solid Waste Management Plant, Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang along with Corporators and Commissioner-IMC inspected the ongoing construction of SWM Plant and site for Garage at Karsingsa today.

Speaking to the media, Mayor informed that, team IMC is extending its full effort to complete the project in the stipulated time frame. ‘Once completed the Solid Waste Management Plant will cater Naharlagun, Doimukh, Banderdewa, and other adjoining areas, he added while stating that without Solid Waste Management Plant, the effort to keep the city clean will be incomplete.

This project is not going to benefit any individual but for the whole capital, even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has questioned the Corporation on waste management of the IMC. So, I appealed to the District Administration and Department of Forest also to confer equal support for the early completion of the project. More than the IMC, denizens are facing huge problems due to the non-availability of the Solid Waste Management plant, asserted Mayor Tame Phassang.

He further informed that besides SWMP at Karsingsa, another similar project for the Itanagar region has been proposed at Chimpu, two kilometers far from the Highway. Stating that, Phassang also disclosed that, for smooth and proper maintenance of IMC vehicles, they have surveyed a location to construct an IMC garage at Karsingsa.

Responding to the query, Mayor informed that due to COVID cases, few drivers of Garbage pick-up Trucks are under isolation due to which IMC trucks are unable to visit many locations. However, he informed that IMC is managing drivers and the work will resume soon. He reiterated that Cleanliness in the city will only be possible if the denizens would confer equal support by not throwing garbage in open areas, rivers, streams, and public places.