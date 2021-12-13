IMC Mayor appeals denizens to follow ‘Jan Bhagidari’

Story Highlights From a rickshaw puller to the person in top position everyone takes the responsibility for keeping the city clean, he asserted.

ITANAGAR– Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)- Tame Phassang appealed to the denizens to follow the ‘Indore’ model of ‘Jan Bhagidari (People’s cooperation) to make Itanagar one of the cleanest capital like Indore, of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to the reporters here at Naharlagun after attending six days training at Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, and Exposure tour at Indore as well as in Jaipur, Mayor opined that the ‘Indore’ India’s cleanest city 5th time in raw follow the concept of Jan Bhagidari in keeping their city clean. From a rickshaw puller to the person in top position everyone takes the responsibility for keeping the city clean, he asserted.

Besides attending the training programme at IIPA, the team of Corporators, PMC Councillors along with the officials of the IMC visited Solid Waste Management Plants and Sewage Treatment Plants at Indore, and Jaipur to get first-hand information about the technologies. Team also interacted with the Mayors and officials of both the Corporation, he added.

“Phassang also informed that IMC will now use Technologies for cleanliness and for that, a mobile App will be developed soon. Moreover, atlaest 26 new garbage truck has arrived for IMC, recruitment to strengthen manpower has been initiated and construction for two Solid Waste Management Plant Karsingsa as well as at Chimpu has been already started following the guidelines of NGT, stated Mayor Tame Phassang.