Arunachal

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

IMC Commissioner informed that such inspection will be held regularly in view of the G20 meeting scheduled to be held this month (March).

Last Updated: March 10, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR Following the High Court Order, Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ) today inspected various business establishments, and private properties along the National Highway and imposed penalties for littering in public places.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner –IMC Likha Tejji informed that, Corporation has already issued notices and intimations regarding the  High Court Orders and  Penalties against defaulters through various platforms  of mass media. So, today as per the Court orders we have inspected various establishments along the National Highway, and if found any kind of violation we are imposing penalties as per the IMC law, added Commissioner.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Tejji also informed that such inspection will not be held for a single day, but it will continue in the coming days too so that our state capital gets a hygienic environment. Moreover, it is not only the duty of IMC, but every denizen has to take responsibility to keep the city clean and green, stated IMC Commissioner while adding that similar inspections will also be held in sectors and colonies of IMC Jurisdictions.

Also Read- Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

He further informed that such inspection will be held regularly in view of the G20 meeting scheduled to be held this month (March). Tejji also stated that, during today’s inspection, IMC has imposed penalties for illegal banners, littering in public places, and illegal construction materials along National Highways.

Among others, the Assistant Commissioner-IMC, Magistrate, Law Officer-IMC, Revenue Officer-IMC, police personnel, and workers of IMC joined the inspection cum clearance drive.

Tags
