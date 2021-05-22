Itanagar: IMC continues its sanitization process to break the chain of COVID-19

ITANAGAR- With an aim to break the chain of COVID-19, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) continued its sanitization process at the various wards of the IMC and extending support for free RAT tests in different micro containment zones of various wards.

‘Today we have sanitized areas like Senki view water plant treatment, CRPF camp areas, ATMs at Senki view, urban areas at Senki view and its adjoining areas, informed Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang.

He also divulged that to break the chain of COVID-19, RAT is been conducted in different wards.

‘I personally expressed my gratitude to the Health team for conducting RAT in Ward No.1 & 2. With such effort of testing in micro-level, we will definitely contain the virus in spreading further, added Phassang.

Mayor reiterated that sanitization and RAT will be held in every ward, and I appealed to everyone to get them tested so that we can identify the probable area to contain the virus.

While appreciating the efforts of IMC and the Health department for the sanitization and RAT in their wards, Corporator Ward No.1 Lokam Ananad said we are thankful for conducting RAT free of cost in micro containment zones of our area. It’s the duty of the public to come forward and get them tested so that we can contain the virus.