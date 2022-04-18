Itanagar: Not Going Back till my demands are fulfilled- Sol Dodum

ITANAGAR: I will be not going back, till my demands are fulfilled, stated social activists Sol Dodum who reached Itanagar where his 214 km long protest foot march ended today evening.

Dodum started his foot march from Seppa on 15th April, 2022, against the failure of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department , Seppa in supplying of clean drinking water to the people of Seppa town.

Dodum who started his Foot March on 15th April, alone from Seppa, when entered Itanagar Capital town on evening of 18th April, hundreds of people joined him.

They were demanding ” transfer of Deputy Commissioner of Seppa” , clean drinking water system, proper investigation of corruption in PHE department in sepp etc .

Talking to Media, Dodum stated that ” He will protest peacefully with his supporters here at the Tennis Court in capital complex.

Meanwhile a huge crowd gathered in the tennis court In support of Sol Dodum. In social media people also praising his steps taken against the corruption.