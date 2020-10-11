Itanagar: Highway officials review the work progress of Chandannagar-Papu nallah NH-415

Itanagar- Highway officials today carried out inspection of the ongoing work progress of (Package-A) from Chandannagar-Jully try junction at Papu nallah in Naharlaugn. Said an official.

The Chief Engineer reviewed the work progress of NH 415 (Pkg-A) as per the revised work plan of 01.10.2020 for balance work to complete by 31st March 2021(EOT due to COVID 19) and discussed the status of various components at the respective work place. The officials said.

He has directed officials to closely monitor the quality of all the work components incompliance to MoRTH specifications and also instructed EE Highway to insured that AEs and JEs are also available at work site during constructions. The officials informed.

He was happy to see that the work resumed for construction of bridge on Senkey river at Chandannagar and was satisfied with the progress of work, he said.

He also inspected works progress including Chandranagar bridge, several culvert and laying of DBM etc. he said.

Chief Engineer further directed the executing agency to enhance some more labours to achieve the target.

Naharlagun Highway division Executive Engineer Nani Tath, Authority’s Engineer Team Leader P.K Rai and other residents engineers among other accompanied the inspection which started in morning and continued till afternoon. The official informed.