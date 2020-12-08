Itanagar: Governor ask IMC commissioner to take action against uncontrolled garbage dumping 

ITANAGAR: Commissioner, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Cheechung Chukhu along with Er. Bengia Kame, Engineer, IMC Part-I, Itanagar and Er. Tadar Tarang, Engineer, IMC Part-II, Naharlagun, met the Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) on 8th December, 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. They briefed the Governor regarding the Municipal Solid Based Disposal site at Chimpu. They also apprised the Governor regarding the process of the Solid Based Disposal and its treatment.

The Governor asked the Commissioner, IMC and Engineers regarding the steps which are being taken to contain the health challenge from uncontrolled garbage dumping and also the fire and smoke hazard, which, due to incineration in the garbage dump is occurring continuously in the area.

The Governor also asked the Commissioner to find out ways and means for immediate solution of the problem. He emphasized that a long term plan catering for a minimum of 10 years should be made and implemented, so that the Municipal Solid Based Disposal is properly put in place and it is managed efficiently in public interest. The Governor will also have a meeting with the Hon’ble Minister Urban Development Shri Kamlung Mosang on the subject.

The aim of the meeting would be to expedite the work on the Municipal Solid Based Disposal Plant and prevent haphazard dumping of Solid Based Disposal at the earliest.