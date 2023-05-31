ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: GOC 4 Corps calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

They discussed issues related to national security, obtaining situation along the borders being guarded by troops of 4 Corps and civil military relationships.

Itanagar: GOC 4 Corps calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

ITANAGAR-    The General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps, Tezpur, Lt. General Manish Erry,  called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 31st May 2023. They discussed issues related to national security, obtaining situation along the borders being guarded by troops of 4 Corps and civil military relationships.

The Governor, who was the Corps Commander of the 4 Corps in 2009, congratulated the new GOC 4 Corps for taking over the charge of the corps. He expressed his confidence in the security preparedness of the 4 Corps troops maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sharing his experience, the Governor advised the GOC on the security of borders and the need for collaborative development between the security forces and the vibrant villages near the border.

The Governor emphasized on good civil military relationships for strengthening the border areas. He stressed on goodwill civic actions by the armed forces in the remote rural and far-flung areas.

The GOC assured of his best efforts towards strengthening the existing civil-military relationship in Arunachal Pradesh.

