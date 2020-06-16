Itanagar- Girl reached Itanagar in a vegetable delivery vehicle despite tight security at hollongi checkgate

Itanagar- Despite tight security between Hollongi to Itanagar, a girl aged around 16 years was reached at near SP office, from Harmuti via Hollongi road in a vegetable delivery vehicle with the help of it’s driver on Monday evening.

The matter came in light when colony peoples specially one of the building owner complaint to police, that a girl has been reached at our colony (G Extension) near SP office , from Harmuty Assam way through Hollongi check gate with supports of vegetable array vehicle.

In this regards SP Capital Tumme Amo inform the media that state governments issued a order that through Hollongi check gate only goods carrier vehicles can enter for capital complex and presently ADM Talo Potom is in-charge of the truck and other vehicles of essential commodities at Hollongi checkgate. But how the girl has entered can be able to known after enquiry. Amo said.

The driver was brought to police station and enquired and as per information he has been directed to send back the girl outside the checkgate.

in this COVID 19 pandemic situation police personnel and all are always following instructions of Magistrate and Medical staffs who were on duty and duty Magistrate has decide to send her back to Assam because she is not from Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

The Tata Mobile driver Udey Khakhlary said that every day he came to Itanagar via Hollongi check gate to drop the vegetable items after collection from Harmuty area, I have permission of the Capital administration for the carrying of vegetable.

As per repeated request of girl to drop her at Itanagar, where her parents staying at Harmuty. I was pickup her from Harmoty and we crossed Hollongi check gate by requesting the Police personnel deployed there and also taken two numbers of token from the check gate and after did all formalities like medical checkup we reached Itanagar and I dropped her at Ganaga Itanagar.

I unloaded the vegetables there at Gandhi Market in evening and meantime I was received a call from police and asked me to produce at Itanagar police station and police advice me to bring back the girl to Hollongi check gate.

As per officers who are issuing token, at Hollongi check gate as record the vehicle bearing registration no AS. 07AC. 8706 was enter at around 4.56 pm and one token was also issued for one person only.

In this morning as per source report both driver and girl has been sent back to Assam yesterday night.