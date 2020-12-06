Itanagar: Five cell phone snatchers held by Capital police

ITANAGAR: Five youngsters, involved in mobile phone snatching were held by Capital police here on Sunday, informed Jimmy Chiram, SP Capital.

From the past few weeks many cases of snatching are being reported in various Police Stations of Capital Complex. The miscreants would snatched/robbed mobile phones, wallet/ bags etc from anyone. In most of the cases, the miscreants used two wheelers without number plate.

In view of rising menace of robbery Jimmy Chiram, SP Capital formed a team including SDPO Naharlagun Rike Kamsi, OC Naharlagun P Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Tadu Hassang, Sub-Inspector S. S Jha, Constable K. Samyor and others of Naharlagun Police Station.

The team made all out effort to trace the miscreants. During operation, a drive was conducted to regulate the plying of non-registered two-wheelers in the township area. Till now seventeen such vehicles have been impounded and chalaned.

Also electronic surveillance, ground intelligence collection and continuous efforts were made. Finally five robbers have been arrested and recovered sixteen cell-phones in connection with the different cases and many other unreported instances-

These robbers are Langda Tanu @ Nunu, 21 years, Hamam Tachung, 20 years, Margang Tanak, 20 years, Maring Bagjam, 23 years and Mai Rebi, 20 years.

They are found involved in nine cases including seven of Naharlagun Police station.

The five miscreants are drug addicts who after robbing cell-phones sell them to unsuspecting people mostly illiterate or old-aged and use the money so obtained to procure drugs from Assam.

Meanwhile Some of the recovered mobile phones have been handed over to the owners.