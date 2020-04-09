Itanagar : FIR against IRBn personnel who manhandled a health worker

Itanagar

An FIR ( First Information Report ) had been registered against IRBn personnel who allegedly manhandled a health staff serving as SI ( NVBDCP) in DHS, Naharlagun while returning home after attending assigned COVID-19 duties near Catholic Church, D Sector, Nirjuli on April 7. Said Capital SP Tumme Amo.

Director Health Services, M Lego wrote a letter to officer in charge, Naharlagun PS, and expressed deep concern over the incident. Accordingly I have directed Nirjuli police station officer to registered a case and start with investigation process, SP said.

Dr. M Lego in his letter said that the incident took place near D Sector, he was physically assaulted by IRBn personals while returning to his home.

The Director, in the FIR mentioned that ” an official who is part of Emergency Essential Services(EES) carrying valid documents, which include I Card issued by DHS, special movement permit given by district Magistrate, driving license and other documents, but despite all these the police personnel manhandled him on the name of defying Section 144 CrPC is not accepted .

Furthermore, the Director urged the concerned authority to initiate and investigate into the unfortunate incident of violence of human rights.

He also requested to initiate necessary action against the IRBn personal within 36 hours and urged the authority to endure that such incident is not repeated again.

Amo further inform hat a case has been registered at Nirjuli police station vide PS case 13/20 U/S 341/325/323/34 IPC and endorsed it to Dy SP, Riki Kamsi for investigating the case.

To ensure free and transparent enquiry into the incident, the Dy SP level enquiry into the matter has been ordered so that those involved in the incident are brought to light and booked. Amo added.