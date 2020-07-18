Itanagar Fight Coronavirus: Not to come out from house without any emergency- DC

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom appeal the denizens not to come out from house without any emergency as the positive cases of Coronavirus (COvid-19) is increasing in and around capital complex.

Dulom while briefing the press, inform that the positive cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) are increasing in various parts of capital complex and accordingly the test capacity has also increasing by various Rapid Response Team in various parts of capital complex through Antigen Test.

Today a total of 472 test were held through Antigen in capital complex at Nirjuli, Naharlagun and Itanagar out of which 18 positive cases has been detected and the capital administration is going to declare containment area. He informed.

212 cases were tested from Nirjuli to Naharlgun out of which 16 were tested positive. In Itanagar 260 cases were done out of which two cases were tested positive. Dulom said.

He said that today test were conducted in various parts of capital complex and the names of various sector and colony are being screened and tested which include 63 test were conducted at Kapa Colony wherein 3 positive cases were detected.

In Naharlagun township at Premnagar where 27 test were conducted and all were negative, D Sector where 7 test were conducted and all were negative but near High court area were 23 test were done out of which 7 positive cases were detected. He said.

At E Sector 38 persons has been tested in which 4 were tested positive, at C Sector 7 persons were tested out of which 1 positive case were detected. Test were held at Pension department to 8 person and all are negative, at Papu Nallah 2 Kilo near Petrol Pump where 33 persons were tested and the result of all 33 are negative. Dulom said.

In Itanagar 260 persons were tested out of which two tested positive from DGP office Chimpu. He added.

Dulom further appeal the general public to abide by the advisory and Sop which are issued in the greater interest and health management of the general public of the capital complex.