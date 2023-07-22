Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

ITANAGAR– The Directorate Service Officers’ Association Arunachal ( DSOAA ) resolved to reinvigorate its activities by enrolling more members from the districts to work more vigorously for welfare of state Govt. employees during the day-long meeting held at the Administrative Training Institute Conference Hall here today.

The state’s largest Govt. employee-based organization with officers from all the line Departments, the DSOAA meeting was convened to review its overall activities and to devise more better and meaningful ways and means to strengthen the organization to work for welfare of state Govt. employees.

In his welcome speech, DSOAA President and Director Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Yumlam Kaha said the organization needs to grow more by enrolling the unregistered new officers of the Districts to DSOAA umbrella. By roping in more district level officers to DSOAA, not only will the organization grow but we will also be able to gauze and understand the problems and grievances of the district officers, he explained. Kaha further appealed the officers of all line departments at the districts to enroll themselves under DSOAA to facilitate consolidated and combined efforts to appeal the State Govt. to redress their grievances whenever the situation warrants.

Highlighting the overall functioning of DSOAA since its inception in 2015, General Secretary and Deputy Director DOTCL Wangton Lowang said DSOAA is the biggest platform of state Govt. employees. 248 members are registered in the Capital Complex only, he informed. Wangton also urged all the Departments to frame their respective ‘Recruitment Rules’ to avail the necessary and timely promotional avenues due to Govt. employees.

Director Administrative Training Institute and senior DSOAA member Patey Marik said there is no substitute for hard work and sincerity. DSOAA members should lead by their examples and earn the goodwill of state Govt.by dint of their hard work, sincerity and loyalty for which they are paid for.

We should let Govt. notice us through our works rather than words, he said, while adding team spirit should be the quintessence of team DSOAA. Marik also said bigger work departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Women and Child Development could also have two or more Directors in similar lines to chief engineers of engineering departments.

Several officers including Director Gazetteers Sokep Kri, Joint Directors Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Industry Nenker Lailang and Gomar Angu, Deputy Directors Tourism and Industry Gedo Eshi, Goli Angu and Dani Abing, Assistant Directors Panchayati Raj, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Tapang Kopak, Bullo Apa and Gyati Kacho also spoke and shared their inputs to make DSOAA more vibrant and stronger.

Offering the vote of thanks, DSOAA convenor and Trade & Commerce Deputy Director Toko Togur said DSOAA members need to be more pro-active in working for welfare of the state Govt. employees.

The meeting also resolved to set up a ‘core committee’ including officers from all the line departments to rope in and enroll more district officers to DSOAA umbrella.