Itanagar drug racket case: SIT arrested 2 more people

Itanagar- Two more people have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking racket busted by SIT in last month, informed, Special Investigation Team (SIT) SP, NS Brar on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Suraj Kumar Singh and Rajan Sharma of Gohpur Assam, who were involved in the transport and distribution of the contraband drug heroin from Guwahati to Itanagar.

Earlier in May last month, the SIT busted illegal drug racket supplying banned contraband drug heroin in the capital region and arrested 5 persons including two IRBn constables along with cash amounting to Rs. 3,33,6001, Bank passbooks having an amount of Rs 6,77,473 and nine mobile phones.

A case under CB-PS FIR No. 12/2020 u/s 22(b)/27(a) NDPS Act was registered in connection with the case.

The vehicle used for the transportation of drugs, an Innova vehicle has been seized. The entire money used for the purchase of drugs has also been freezed, an official release from SIT stated.

Earlier five person were arrested in the same case which include Yayi Lendo Jomoh alias Doke, Oyar Panor, Rain Rai, and three IRBn constables namely Ct. Christopher Tair (5th IRBN), Ct. Tenzing Lobsang (4th IRBN) were arrested earlier. SP Said.

Investigation is still and hope that there would be more arrest in this case. He said.

We find that there was bank transaction and we tied up with bank and recovered. Till date items worth 16 lakhs has been seized. Brar added.

The investigation is in progress and if it goes well we may be able to arrest the kingpin soon. He further said.