Itanagar: DNGC celebrates world poetry day

ITANAGAR- The Department of Hindi of Dera Natung Govt. College (DNGC ) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) observed the World Poetry Day today at the Orchid Lawn of the College. Two Padma Shree awardees of the state, Mamang Dai and Y.D. Tongchi graced the occasion, which was marked by poetry recitations and Music.

A total of 35 poets including members of APLS and faculty members of DNGC, Binny Yanga Govt. Women’ college, and budding poets from Rajiv Gandhi University, Don Bosco College and the host college presented their poetry composed in Hindi, English, Assamese and Galo languages touching upon several themes including love, Mother, election, Corona virus, environment and beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Padma Shree Mamang Dai also presented her poetry and released a book, “Phir Tum Aana” authored by Sahitya Academy Yuva Purushkar Awardee Dr. Taro Sindik, Assistant Professor of Hindi at DNGC along with Padma Shree Y.D. Tongchi and DNGC Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan.

Padma Shree Y.D. Tongchi in his speech appreciated the students for being bold and creative with words as he recalled the times when composing poetry in Arunachal Pradesh was considered a mad behaviour and acknowledged the contributions of literary figures of the state including Late Lummar Dai in making poetry a crucial part of Arunachal literature. He encouraged the budding poets to continue writing and explore galaxy of imagination and creativity.

Renown Poets Subi Taba, Tumbom Riba ‘Lilly’, Galo lyricist Hengkar R. Bado and Principal Dr. M. Q. Khan also presented their poems. With this celebration, APLS has successfully completed the 100th Seating of their poetry session and second collaboration with DNGC.

Later, Certificates to all the participants were distributed by Padma Shree Y.D. Tongchi, Principal Dr. M. Q. Khan and Chief Engineer of Power (Transmission) Hengkar R. Bado.