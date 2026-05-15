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Itanagar DM Revokes Preventive Detention Orders After Bandh Call Withdrawn

The Capital District administration revoked preventive detention orders against eight individuals after the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee withdrew its proposed 36-hour bandh in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Last Updated: 15/05/2026
1 minute read
Itanagar DM Revokes Preventive Detention Orders After Bandh Call Withdrawn

ITANAGAR-  Office of the District Magistrate Capital has revoked preventive detention orders issued in connection with the proposed 36-hour bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee in the Itanagar Capital Region.

According to an official order dated May 15, 2026, preventive detention measures had earlier been imposed under Section 3(1) of the Arunachal Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, 2014, following the bandh call scheduled to begin from 5 am on May 14.

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The order stated that representations seeking the release of detained individuals were submitted by Likha Tolum and Kompu Dolo. In addition, the General Secretary of the Nyishi Elite Society reportedly submitted a communication to Sol Dodum requesting withdrawal of the bandh.

Also Read- Bandh Brings ICR to Standstill in Arunachal

Following the reported withdrawal of the protest call, the district administration revoked all preventive detention orders linked to the bandh.

The individuals released from preventive detention include, Millo Ambo, Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar, Diktup Yikar, Raj Brey, Samtang Towsik, Okaylum Mum,  and Md Azad Islam.

Also Read-  Arunachal Mourns Demise of Dr. Bengia Tolum

The order was issued by Toko Babu, who stated that the detained persons were discharged from preventive custody with immediate effect.

The development comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding the demands raised by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee and efforts by community organisations and the administration to prevent escalation in the capital region.

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Last Updated: 15/05/2026
1 minute read
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