Itanagar: DC’s order goes viral in social media

Itanagar: An order issued by DC capital complex Komkar Dulom informing the decision to discontinue fooding and lodging facilities for the police personnels in various paid quarantine centres under Itanagar Capital Region goes viral in social media.

The order dated June 12 said the fooding and lodging facilities will be discontinued with effect from 15th June in view of shortage of funds and without clear-cut government instruction. “They are required to make their own arrangement until Govt approval is received for the same,” the order read.

The citizens took to social media to protest and urged the government to continue to pay for fooding and lodging of the policemen working in the paid quarantines.

While reacting over the order, the health secretary P Parthiban clarified that there is no shortage of funds.

“We will look into it and will work out a solution. We don’t know what made DC write such a letter. As per the government’s concern there is no shortage of funds for Covid related works,” he said.

Let DC place the request which will place it to government for approval. Secretary added.