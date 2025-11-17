Itanagar Cycling Club Marks 7th Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) marked its 7th Foundation Day at Indira Gandhi Park on Monday, celebrating the occasion with awards, felicitations, and a community-led trail clean-up initiative. The event highlighted the club’s continued efforts to promote cycling culture, environmental responsibility, and youth engagement in the capital city.

As part of the celebrations, nine individuals were conferred with the Friends of Cycling Award for their contributions to promoting cycling and community sports. The awardees included Joram Lali, Ige Kadu, Charu Timba, Biken Nyigyor, Miss Kampung Welly, Miss Yaluk Padung, Shri Kabak Geda, Techi Annthony, and Guddu Prasad.

Also Read- Youth Honour Sardar Patel with Padyatra in Itanagar

In addition to the awards, the club also felicitated Kanto Danggen and Karma Leki, both recently nominated to the IAS, as well aS Sang Lida, selected for the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS). The recognitions underscored the club’s acknowledgment of members and supporters who have achieved significant milestones in public service.

A key highlight of the programme was a cleanliness drive cum trail walk along the 4-km IG Trail inside Indira Gandhi Park. Developed and curated by the Itanagar Cycling Club, the trail has become a popular route for cyclists, runners, and nature enthusiasts. Members participated in clearing litter and restoring sections of the trail as part of an ongoing effort to encourage responsible outdoor activity.

Also Read- Wakro Hosts Kaman Language Promotion Meet

Addressing the gathering, ICC Director Shri Ijum Gadi expressed gratitude to club members, office bearers, and supporters for their contributions over the past six years. He also announced that starting next year, the Itanagar XCO Cup will be aligned with the club’s Foundation Day celebrations, transforming the annual event into a larger platform to promote competitive cycling and environmental stewardship.

The Foundation Day programme reflected ICC’s broader mission of building a cycling-friendly community while integrating sports with civic responsibility and environmental awareness.